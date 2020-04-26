Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Police have finalized security plan for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak to avoid any untoward incident during the holy month. According to police sources, more than 1200 officials of police department would be deployed on security duty at 683 worship places across the district during month of Ramazan. The police have divided worship places in three categories as per the sensitivity. District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas said that police officials would also ensure implementation of government instructions regarding coronavirus. He said that strict checking was being made at entry and exit points of the city. Officials of Elite Force and Dolphin Force would continue patrolling across the district to maintain law and order situation, DPO added.