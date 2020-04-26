Share:

Karachi - Sindh Government has failed to enforce its restrictions on first Ramazan as stalls of Samosa, Pakora, jalaibi and such other iftari items were installed and run business in many parts of Karachi.

Earlier on Friday Home Department issued a notification setting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and schedule to be followed in the month of Ramadan during lockdown and according to which such stalls were strictly prohibited.

“In view of Covid-19 situation the sale of Iftar items like Samosa, Pakora, jalaibi, fruit-chat, and such traditional iftar items sold before and around Iftar time usually seen with increased gathering of customers shall not be allowed in any form at any place. These items may however be provided at homes through Home delivery service as per already issued SOPs,” the notification read.