GWADAR - The Gwadar Port Authority held a ceremony for the distribution of solar power equipment and food packets to the deserving families.

According to Gwadar Pro App, the equipment including 4000 sets of solar photovoltaic systems and LED lights, donated by China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment, will be delivered to local people lack of access to electricity. It is learnt that the 4,000 sets of solar photovoltaic systems will provide electricity supply for schools and residents.

in remote areas in Gwadar and ease the pressure of power supply.