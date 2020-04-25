Share:

Rawalpindi-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Faisal Kamran has suspended as many as 29 detective foot constables (DFCs) in the district for showing negligence in duty.

According to details, SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran has ordered all DFCs to submit the lists of volunteers of mosques located in the district as per Ramzan Security Plan.

However, the DFCs violated the orders of the SSP. They said SSP placed all the DFCs under suspension. A notification in this regard has also been issued.

Talking to The Nation, SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran confirmed that he had suspended 29 DFCs for negligence in duty.

Meanwhile, a team of Police Station Waris Khan raided a drug den and rounded up notorious drug peddler from DhokeKhabba Road.

Police also seized 2,540 grams of Charas from the possession of drug peddler identified as ArshadKhab alias Talla and registered a case against him under The Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997-9-(c).

According to details, SP Rawal Division RaiMazhar, on a tip-off, formed a special police team and tasked it to raid the drug den and to arrest the drug peddler. Police raided a house at DhokeKhana near Karachi Biryani House and held Arshad Khan aliasTalla besides seizing Charas from his possession. Police registered case against drug peddler and sent him to jail, sources said.