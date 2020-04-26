Share:

Lahore - The Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has expanded the scope of e-learning facility for its students through provision of online training of Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills, data analyst and online trading , and other similar skills which also entails entrepreneurial and employments opportunities. As many as four MoUs were signed to the effect with different International and National Online Training Organizations, here Friday, at the TEVTA headquarters. Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said that as many as 330 students will undergo different on line courses as a result of MOUs. He said that TEVTA was doing its best for extending quality training and learning facilities to maximum number of students at their homes through e-learning platforms in the wake of present restrictions due to corona threat and today’s MOU signings were a testimony to our resolve towards the direction.

As per details, Ms Abletech Solutions, UAE will impart foundation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills through its Leval-1 course and AI Building Blocks plus Real-World project in its Level-2. Abletech will also help successful students with employment in the fields of data science, machine learning and AI. Abletech will train 30 TEVTA students in first phase, the scope of which could be extended further with the passage of time.

The understanding with Tellymarks Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides for online training and technical assistance for select TEVTA students enabling them to work as Data Analyst being able to be acquainted basics of Excel and Database queries. The scope of online trainings includes modules such as Data Analytics introduction, Designing visualizations, Managing Data, Creating a Data Model and Advanced Data Modeling etc. The Abletech will provide training to 50 TEVTA students in the first phase, the scope of which could be extended further with the passage of time.

The MoU with Pak Training and Development Institute (PTDI) provides for empowerment of TEVTA students through introduction to online business opportunities and entrepreneurial skills aimed at enabling them to carryout independent trade through online platforms. PTDI will provide training to 200 TEVTA students in the first phase, the scope of which could be extended further with the passage of time.

The understanding with Data Wizards Pvt. Ltd provides for provision of training to select students in the field of Data Science & Analytics for empowering them to be able to earn trough online platforms on the basis of the skills acquired. Data Wizards Pvt. Ltd will provide training to 50 TEVTA students in the first phase, the scope of which could be extended further with the passage of time.

The MoUs were signed by Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique on behalf of TEVTA and Ahmad Umar CEO Abletech Solutions UAE, Adnan Rafiq for Tellymarks, Col ® Javed Sher CEO Pak Training and Development Institute and Moizzur Rehman MD Data Wizards Pvt. Ltd on behalf of their respective organizations. The signing was also attended by COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, amongst others concerned.