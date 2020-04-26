Share:

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson to return to work Monday and is "raring to go", media reported Sunday citing government sources.

"He is raring to go and will be back Monday," a Downing Street source told Sky News Sunday.

According to the broadcaster’s sources, Johnson will be meeting with Health Secretary Matt Hancock and may host the daily coronavirus briefing Monday.

"Mr Johnson was updated on the progress being made in the UK's fight against coronavirus and was given a detailed briefing on the policy work carried out so far on the next phase of our fight against the disease," the source said about the Prime Minister's activity from the Chequers country residence.

Speculation still abounds as to whether Johnson will go to the House of Commons Wednesday for the traditional Prime Minister’s questions.

Johnson will be forced to grapple with a decision on easing coronavirus restrictions as infections and hospital admissions appear to be decelerating in the UK.

The Prime Minister revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and was admitted into St Thomas’ Hospital on April 5. The next day, Johnson was transferred to intensive care with persistent symptoms.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had been deputizing since, with Johnson eventually recovering and transferring to his country residence to recuperate.