LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that unity was needed to fight coronavirus in the country.

Addressing a party meeting here on Saturday, he said that coming days could be dangerous regarding COVID-19 spread.

He directed the party workers and office bearers to continue their struggle for the relief work by opting precautionary measures.

PPP secretary general attended the meeting via video link from Kasur, while several otherleaders were present in the conference.

Special Quran Khawani was also organized on the first death anniversary of Kaira’s son Usama Qamar.