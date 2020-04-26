Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has decided to summon Director General Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) in wheat crisis issue.

The PAC has also decided to summon Secretary Food Security and Secretary Industries along with record on April 28.

In a statement, Chairman PAC Rana Tanvir said that the committee summoned all those responsible for wheat crisis.

He said they would not spare those who allegedly were involved in the preplanned crisis. It is important to mention that the sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) earlier had also summoned DG Federal FIA in Rs 40 billion recovery case but the officer did not appear before the committee.

The federal government had constituted a special team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct probe into sugar and wheat crisis across the country. However, FIA in its first report revealed PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen, a brother of Food Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi were among the beneficiaries of the sugar crisis which took a serious toll on the people, especially the poor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also promised strict action against those responsible for the sugar and wheat price hike after the detailed forensic reports.