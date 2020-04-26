Share:

LAHORE - A youth died when an over speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle in the provincial capital on Saturday. Police said that a reckless driven vehicle knocked down a motorcycle carrying a youth at Manga Mandi, Multan Road near Sham Ki Bhattian in Lahore. As a result of the accident motorcyclist youth identified as Ishfaq died on the spot and the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police impounded the vehicle, bike and after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.