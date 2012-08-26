US NAVAL BASE AT GUANTANAMO BAY (AFP) - Preliminary hearings for the trial of five alleged 9/11 plotters canceled this week over Tropical Storm Isaac are now set for mid-October, the US military said Friday. The hearings, at which confessed September 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is due to appear, are now due to take place from October 15-19 at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, according to the US military commissions website. Another series of hearings is set for December 3-7. The hearings had already been postponed once so that the defendants could observe the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and then pushed back a day when a derailed freight train in Maryland caused an Internet outage at the base.