SHAHKOT - A man gunned down his estranged wife and sister-in-law here in suburban village Kot Najabat situated in Shahkot Saddr Police here the other day.

As per detail, Manzoor Ahmed alias Wahga and his wife Shamim Bibi often quarrelled over petty domestic issues due to which the woman had settle to her parents house which had infuriated Manzoor. On getting opportunity he went to his in-laws house where he opened indiscriminate firing. Resultantly Shamim Bibi and her sister identified as Nasreen sustained critical bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The Shahkot Saddr Police have registered a case against the accused.