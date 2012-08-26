ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has urged the people to pledge for promoting tolerance and brotherhood in the society by following teachings of mystics.

The President, in a message on the occasion of Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah, felicitated Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, a Pakistan

Peoples Party leader from Kasur and the organizers for arranging an impressive Urs ceremony. He said in mystical poetry the name of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah needs no introduction and he has an important role in the promotion of Islam.

Through his mystical poetry, Baba Bulleh Shah taught humans to love their Creator, pinpointed evils in society and preached brotherhood, fraternity, tolerance and goodwill for other humans, he added.

The President said the poetry and message of Hazrat Bulleh Shah and other mystic poets was a common asset and their teachings were not limited for a class, nation or a region but it was a beacon for all people.

He said it is fortunate that mystics in every part of this region not only preached Islam but also promoted the message of tolerance and love for humanity. In the backdrop of trends like extremism, sectarianism and violence, the importance and need for the message of mystics is acutely felt like never before, he added.

“On the occasion of the Urs of Hazrat Bulleh Shah, let us pledge that we will promote the feelings of tolerance and brotherhood by following teachings of mystics and will play our individual role to end all evils especially extremism and sectarianism,” he added.

The President expressed the hope that the event will prove to be significant in highlighting the teachings of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah. “In the end, I again pay tribute to all organizers, whose efforts made the holding of this event possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has urged for promoting teachings of Sufis regarding tolerance, brotherhood and harmony among the masses to face challenges of extremism and terrorism.

The Prime Minister, in his message on the occasion of annual Urs of Baba Bulleh Shah, said, “Let us pledge that we will promote tolerance and brotherhood by following teachings of mystics and play our due role to end all evils especially extremism and sectarianism.” He said it was a great honour for him that he was paying homage to Baba Bulleh Shah.

The Prime Minister said Bulleh Shah, son of Shah Mahmood Darwesh, a renowned religious leader and teacher of Arabic and Persian, promoted the Islamic teachings through his poetry. He said that Bulleh Shah started preaching Islam from his early life and remained committed throughout his life to this noble mission.

The Prime Minister said the main topic in the poetry of Baba Bulleh Shah like renowned sufi poets including Shah Hussain, Sultan Bahu and Shah Sharaf, was Sufism and he preached truth and higher ideals.

He said Baba Bulleh Shah was also a contemporary of renowned poets of Sindhi language like Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai, Sachal Sarmast and Punjabi poet Waris Shah.

The Prime Minister, appreciating the poetry of Bulleh Shah, said his work was at par with those of Punjabi, Sindhi and Seraiki poets. He criticized the old fashioned customs and baseless rituals, he added.

He said Bulleh Shah’s poetry was a true picture of humanity as he highlighted the social problems of the people in an effective manner.

The Prime Minister said Bulleh Shah, while searching for Allah

Almighty, continued his mission based on the four golden principles of “shariat, tariqat, haqiqat and maarfat.”

Raja Pervez Ashraf further said that the poetry of Baba Bulleh Shah was popular among the masses and he was not only respected and known in Pakistan and India but also internationally.

The Prime Minister said Bulleh Shah loved the Almighty and spread the message of love for humanity irrespective of religion, cast, creed or status.

He said that Bulleh Shah was a devoted and true Muslim and and his Sufi poetry was a beacon of light for the people with a message of brotherhood, peace and tranquility.

He said, “We should devote ourselves to work for the welfare and betterment of the people and avoid religious differences and sectarian issues.”

The Prime Minister said through his poetry, Baba Bulleh Shah taught the people to love their Creator, pinpointed evils in the society and preached brotherhood, fraternity, and tolerance.