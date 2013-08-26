ATTOCK

Attock police have registered a case against a private school teacher for “thrashing and threatening” a 10th class student for coming late at the school.

Abdul Moaiz Malik was “brutally thrashed” by his teacher Khalid Masood with punches, kicks and wooden club despite the fact that physical punishment is strictly prohibited and banned at the all educational institutions.

As a result, the student received injuries in the left ear, on shoulder and collar bone. The victim was also threatened of dare consequences by the teacher if he told his parents about the incident. When the matter was brought into the notice of the school’s Principal, Mr Sajjad, he advised the victim to get discharge certificate instead of taking any disciplinary action against the teacher.

However, his father took him to the trauma centre of District Headquarters Hospital Attock for first aid.

The hospital doctors after preliminary examination referred the injured student to the ENT specialist at Benazir Hospital Rawalpindi for medicolegal certificate.

The student’s father, Muhammad Yaqoob Malik informed the police that it was not the first such incident as a few months earlier his son was also beaten with a stick by the teacher on the pretext of coming late for a few minutes at the school. He had raised strong reservation before the principal and warned him that a legal action will be taken if such illegal and inhuman practice was revised. But once again his son was manhandled and physically assaulted in the school, he regretted.