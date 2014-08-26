LONDON - Andrew Flintoff is considering playing in Australia's domestic 'Big Bash' Twenty20 tournament after starring in the climax of its English equivalent. "I've had offers to play in the Big Bash but I'm going to sit down and talk with my family," Flintoff told BBC Radio Lancashire. "If there's an opportunity there, why not? It's one of the things I've wanted to do. I was about to sign for Queensland in 2009 when I retired."

The former England captain, whose international career ended in 2009 after a succession of injuries, came out of retirement to play Twenty20 cricket for his native Lancashire this season.

All-rounder Flintoff was set to be nothing much more than a squad player on Saturday's finals day at Edgbaston, having played just two matches since his return. But he found himself thrust into a big-match environment once again after Kabir Ali was injured in the semi-final win over Hampshire. Flintoff promptly dismissed former England team-mate Ian Bell on the Warwickshire batsman's home ground with his first ball of the final. As if that was not enough, Flintoff also took Lancashire close to victory with two sixes off Oliver Hannon-Dalby at the end of the 19th over only for the visitors to lose by four runs despite his 20 not out off eight balls.

"I always dreamt I'd play again but realistically didn't think it was possible," said Flintoff, who took 226 Test wickets for England and scored 3,845 runs. "I had the knee surgeon saying you can't run again and that was like a red rag to a bull. I can bowl better than this, I can get quicker," insisted Flintoff, one of the stars of England's 2005 Ashes triumph. He added: "I'm getting fitter all the time -- it's been a real effort on my part -- and I reckon if I can have a pre-season next year, be around the team a bit more I think I can contribute and win something for Lancashire. "It's a burning desire of mine."