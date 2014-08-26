BAHAWALPUR

IUB/GSCWU Bahawalpur Vice-Chancellor Dr Saleem Tariq Khan has announced that the online admissions to the Govt Sadiq College Women University in BS (Hons), MA/MSc classes will be opened from Tuesday (today) and interested female candidates can apply admission and last date for online registration for admissions will be Oct 20.

GSCWU Bahawalpur Registrar Begum Salma Khan said that admissions for the current session would be opened in the subjects of Urdu, English, Education, Political Science, International Relations, Arabic, Islamiyat, Economics, Computer Science/IT, Applied Psychology, Media Studies, Botany, Chemistry and BEd.

The interested female candidates can apply online admissions on www.gscwu.edu.pk