UNITED NATIONS - The European Union should establish a comprehensive human rights-based migration policy which makes mobility its central asset in order to reclaim its border, instead of building fences or threatening other coercive measures to deter migrants, a UN human rights expert said Tuesday.

“Let’s not pretend that what the EU and its member states are doing is working. Migration is here to stay,” the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, François Crepeau, said. “Building fences, using tear gas and other forms of violence against migrants and asylum seekers, detention, withholding access to basics such as shelter, food or water and using threatening language or hateful speech will not stop migrants from coming or trying to come to Europe”, he said. “Territorial sovereignty is about controlling the border, knowing who comes in and who leaves.