KARACHI (PR): The students of Public Relations and Event Management organized a career counseling and development session at Institute of Business Management. The theme of this session was “Discover Success: It’s never too late” The aim of the event was to present success stories of the corporate world to motivate students, create awareness about entrepreneurship and counsel them with regard to the challenges expected as they embark on their careers.

The guest speakers invited into the session were: Abid Beli (E-commerce consultant), Osama Qazi (CEO Lush), Hussain Ali Talib (Manager Corporate Affairs Unilever Pakistan), Waqar Bukhari (Adamjee Insurance ) and Nadia Hussain(fashion model).