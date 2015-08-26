Daily Mail

Honduras

A ‘dead’ teenager woke up in her coffin and screamed for help one day after she was buried - but died again before desperate relatives could save her.

Footage has emerged showing grieving family members breaking through the concrete tomb from where Neysi Perez, 16, had been heard ‘banging and screaming’.

Relatives who removed the girl’s corpse found that the glass viewing window on her coffin had been smashed and the tips of her fingers were bruised. But despite efforts to revive her medics found no signs of life and she was later returned to the cemetery and reburied in the same mausoleum. Perez, who was three months pregnant, reportedly fell unconscious after waking up in the night to use the outside toilet at her home in La Entrada, western Honduras.

It was believed she may have collapsed in an apparent panic attack after hearing a burst of gunfire. But when the teenager started foaming at the mouth her religious parents called the local priest believing she had become possessed by an evil spirit. Relatives told how the priest tried to exorcise her, but she later became lifeless and was rushed to hospital, where three hours later doctors declared her dead. Perez was buried in the wedding dress she had recently used to get married.

A day after her funeral, her husband Rudy Gonzales was visiting her grave at the La Entrada General Cemetery when he heard banging and muffled screams from inside the concrete tomb and raised the alarm. The footage shows desperate family members breaking through the concrete block tomb with a sledgehammer, before bringing out and opening up Ms Perez’s coffin to try to revive her.

Gozales told local TV news Primer Impacto: ‘I was heartbroken because my sweetheart had been taken so suddenly from me. I wanted to be near to her.

‘As I put my hand on her grave I could hear noises inside. I heard banging, then I heard her voice. She was screaming for help. ‘It had already been a day since we buried her. I couldn’t believe it. I was ecstatic, full of hope.’ Cemetery worker Jesus Villanueva said he had also heard noises coming from the grave. He said: ‘I convinced myself that the screams were coming from somewhere else. I never imagined that there was someone alive in there.