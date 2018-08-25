Share:

Islamabad-Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Aamir Mehmood Kiyani said that every effort will be made to uplift the health sector in the country.

The minister took charge of the office where he was given detailed briefing regarding functions of the ministry.

The new minister was given a detailed briefing on functions and mandate of the Ministry by Capt (R) Zahid Saeed and senior officers of the Ministry. Heads of organizations and projects under the Ministry were also present on the occasion. The Minister while addressing the officers said, “In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan we will make every endeavour to uplift the health sector as health is one of the top most priorities of the new government. We must focus on improving the lot of the poor and focus on the provision of quality health services to them”, said the minister. The minister called upon the officers of the Ministry to work with dedication. He said he will seek a detailed briefing on key health initiatives with a view to devise plans to strengthen the health sector.

Separately, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood also assumed the charge of his office. The issued statement said that on his arrival at the Ministry, senior officials welcomed him. Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Arshad Mirza gave a brief presentation on the working of the Ministry as well as attached departments/organizations.