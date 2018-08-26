Share:

Karachi - With rapid changes in society, architect and urban planner Arif Hassan believes that architecture design is also evolving and undergoing some good changes, which need to be acknowledged.

In order to encourage architect and designers, Architecture Design and Arts (ADA) magazine is now launching Architecture and Design Awards to showcase Pakistani talent to the world in collaboration with Agha Khan Awards.

The details were revealed by Maria Aslam, founding editor of ADA and lead at Claremont House, Karachi. “ADA Awards is the first of its kind in Pakistan,” says Maria. “It is the first step in our journey in recognizing and celebrating excellence in architecture, design and art. ADA extends its portfolio towards the inclusive recognition of great works in all disciplines and the creative minds behind it.”

The ADA Awards supported by the prestigious Aga Khan Awards for Architecture and architect Arif Hasan. The jury of the awards will consist of different figures from across the world who would be assisted by ADA editors. Chairs have been set for three categories namely, architecture Shahid Sayeed Khan, design Saima Zaidi and art Sameera Raja.

The call for submission is open to all Pakistan and Pakistani Diaspora – located anywhere geographically, national firms and design studios and individuals engaged in the disciplines of architecture design and art. The aim is to identify and celebrate excellence in architecture, interiors, design and art manifestations as well as individual architects, designers, artists and studios producing the most outstanding work.

The Award is a biennial programme and will be held in a different city every cycle. The inaugural awards ceremony will be held in Karachi in January 2019.

Architect Shahid Abdullah is of the opinion that while bad art can be kept away, one can’t do away with bad architecture: “You can’t ignore good or bad architecture.”