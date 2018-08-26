Share:

GUJRANWALA:- A woman and her brother-in-law committed suicide here in Sindhwan area in the wee hours of Saturday. According to police, the deceased woman and man, identified as Shazia and Saqib, committed suicide by overdosing on poisonous pills and died. The police said that Shazia had been married to Saqib's elder brother, Faisal, some three months ago. She, however, wanted to get divorce from Faisal and marry Saqib. Shazia and her husband had an argument over her wanting the divorce and as a result, she took the pills, the police said. When Saqib found out about Shazia's death, he also consumed poisonous pills and ended life, the police added. Police said that further investigation into the incident is underway.