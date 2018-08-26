Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has demanded the prime minister, chief justice, Sindh chief minister and Sindh minister for local government to review SLGO-2013 and make amendments in it through the consensus of all stakeholders.

This he stated while addressing a press conference at the KMC old building on Saturday along with chairmen of districts and elected members belonging to all the parties.

He said that the chief minister should be serious in making amendments in SLGO-2013 which could be better for the whole province. He urged the chief justice of Pakistan to expedite the petition filed for Article 140 (A) for giving powers to the mayor.

He said that present system going on is not the proper management and amendments be made for the betterment of local government.

The mayor said that SLGO-2013 has been made for political benefits and it has to be passed through Sindh assembly and Sindh chief minister has to take initiative as he has the majority in the assembly.

He said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) is not performing well it was not their job to lift offal the garbage was left on roads. He suggested that landfill sites were too far and this took time in dumping offal during the Eid.

He said that local of government Minister Saeed Ghani at a press conference said there were three million, in a population of Karachi 16 million. Mayor said that there was a population census Karachi has the population of 30 million and six million houses.

He demanded that resources to Karachi be given as per population shown by census. He also demanded for the audit of the SWMB and as the expenses done by them are far high than expenses made by the DMCs to lift offal during the Eid. Wasim mentioned that during the Eid district Karachi central and Korangi lifted offal timely.