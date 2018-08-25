Share:

LONDON-Ariana Grande has topped the UK album chart in a week that saw three Aretha Franklin albums re-enter the Top 40.

Grande said she was “so grateful” to score her second UK number one album with Sweetener, which sold 45,000 copies in its first week on release. Meanwhile, Franklin’s death saw a surge of interest in her back catalogue.

Respect and I Say A Little Prayer were streamed more than a million times each this week, data collated by the Official Charts Company revealed.

Grande last topped the albums chart with Dangerous Woman, which spent one week in the top spot in 2016.

“Thank you so much! I’m so grateful! I can’t tell you how appreciative I am,” said the 25-year-old about her latest chart coup.

Sweetener’s success brought an end to the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again soundtrack’s four-week chart-topping reign.

It is one of four entries in this week‘s Top 10, which also sees debuts for Bugzy Malone, Gabrielle and Slaves at six, seven and eight respectively.

Franklin’s death at the age of 76 is reflected by the presence of her Soul Queen album at 15 and her 30 Greatest Hits compilation at 16.

Another compilation, Respect - The Very Best of Aretha Franklin, can be found in 27th place.

In the singles chart, George Ezra’s Shotgun remains number one for a fourth straight week.

Drake’s In My Feelings is another non-mover at two, while Eastside by Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid rises one place to two.

Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s Promises was the most downloaded track of the last seven days, enough to make it this week’s highest new entry at four.

Grande has three songs in this week’s Top 40: God is a Woman at six, Breathin at eight and Sweetener’s title track at 22. All are higher placed than the highest charting Aretha track, I Say A Little Prayer, which sits just outside the Top 50 at 51.