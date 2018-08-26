Share:

QUETTA - At least three people were injured in a late-night roadside blast near a government vehicle in Mastung, said police on Saturday. The vehicle was in the use of the officials of the Counter Terrorism Department. The law enforcement officers said that the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Rescue workers reached the site of the blast on first-hand information.

Police and security forces have cordoned off the area to collect evidence from the site. The hospital administration has not yet confirmed casualties.

The local administration assisted the relief workers in providing aid to the blast victims. No group has yet claimed the responsibility of the act.

Police have maintained that the statement will be given after an initial inquiry on the incident. The provincial government has appealed to the people residing near the site of the incident to remain calm and assist the authorities.