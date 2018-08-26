Share:

BEIJING: A group of seven Chinese students from Beijing Foreign Studies University’s Urdu Department will leave for Pakistan on August 28 for a six-month training programme to further enhance their Urdu language proficiency.

“The students selected from a batch of 22 students currently studying Urdu at the university will join National University of Modern Language (NUML), Islamabad to improve their Urdu language skills,” Head of Urdu Department, School of Asian and African Studies, BSF University, Zhou Yuan said.

“This activity will provide a chance to our students to not only enhance the standard of Urdu language but also aware them more about Pakistan, people and culture,” she told.

Zhou Yuan, who has adopted a Pakistani name ‘Nasreen’ informed that the BFS university had been teaching Urdu since 2007 and till now two batches of its students have completed their degrees.

She said the current batch of students had been studying Urdu for last two years, adding, “We have recently organized an Urdu Dubbing Competition to further promote the Urdu language, Pakistani culture and society among the Chinese students.”

Out of the rolled-out students, a few have got admissions on scholarships in foreign universities for higher education while some joined different companies.

Zhou Yuan said many Chinese students are learning Urdu at different universities and institutes around the country, including Beijing.

The reasons for learning Urdu vary. Some have been romanced by Pakistan’s culture, food and landscape; other by the beauty of the language itself. Yet, others see learning Urdu as a practical means of eventually working with Chinese companies carrying out different projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework in Pakistan.

To cope with the demand, several universities in Shanghai, Tianjian , Kunming, Urumqi and Inner Mongolia are considering setting up Urdu departments, Zhou Yuan said.

While sharing their sentiments prior to their departure, Wu Jiahao, who has adopted Pakistani name Amber said that it was an honor to have the opportunity to study in NUML which was one of the best language universities in Pakistan for one term, adding, “It will be an excellent opportunity for me to learn Urdu language and culture in NUML, and I’ll take a good use of the opportunity to become more proficient in Urdu.”

During the period of studying in Pakistan, she would listen to the teachers carefully in the class and finish her homework after school, and also hoped to take a good use of the library resources of NUML, read more books and newspaper in the original Urdu as much as she could, and expand her vocabulary while learning knowledge and news.

“At the same time, I think my oral speaking and listening will be greatly improved through the communication with local speakers in my daily life when studying abroad,” she added.

In addition, it was also very important for her to have a better understanding of the social culture and the local customs of Pakistan, enjoy the delicious Pakistani food and to make friends with Pakistani students and to understand each others’ culture and jointly contribute to the long-term development of China-Pakistan friendship.

Wang Jingjiu having an Urdu name Junaid said that he cherished this opportunity to further his Urdu study in NUML very much and acknowledged it as a precious chance to improve the level of his Urdu, at the same time enhanced the understanding of Pakistani culture and society.

“In my opinion, only if you go to Pakistan to learn Urdu, where Urdu is used as a daily language, can you think and live like Pakistani do,” he added.

He hoped to improve him oral Urdu while deepening the understanding of Pakistani culture via this opportunity. “Considering that we go to Pakistan to work in the future, I think it will be a chance to adapt to the life there and get prepared for the future work,” he added.

Another Chinese student, Zhu Liyuan who has known as Sehrish informed that she had been learning Urdu for the last two years.

“I schedule to go to NUML for further study this semester. During the time in Pakistan, I will try to practice my oral language with local friends, read original Urdu books and learn more about society and culture about Pakistan,” she added.

Lu Dongxin having a Pakistani name Sadaf hoped that she could gain some language skills during the period in NUML. Besides, she expected that she could experience a lot regarding Pakistan culture, making new friends as well.

Despite a little bit worried about the difference of food and culture, she firmly believed that this period of study in NUML would be an impressive and beautiful journey during her college life, and also, during her practical life.

In her short comments, Xu Yichen – Sahar said that since they had never been to Pakistan before, they were looking forward to studying in this country.

She hoped that they could study hard in Pakistan, learn more about Pakistani culture and make new friends.

Chen Qiyuan, with Urdu name Musa, was very happy to be able to participate in this public abroad study program saying “Living in a new environment can experience new customs, and enjoy unventilated folk culture. It can open up a personal vision and appreciate the purest and most authentic Urdu, learn the language further.”

He said at the same time, he could also exercise his personal potential well. “In a foreign country, every problem must be solved by myself, and I can learn to be more independent.”

He said he was looking forward to this experience of going abroad to improve his Urdu language level and further develop his self-reliance, financial management and interpersonal skills.

Fan Siyuan – Mehtab, hoped he could learn more about Pakistani culture and people’s life.