KARACHI - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Sindh Ameer Allama Ghaus Baghdadi said on Saturday that those who were involved in blasphemy are enemies of Islam and Pakistan.

After laying a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Ghazi Abdul Qayyum on the eve of his Urs, Baghdadi was of the view that Muslim leaders have to show braveness on the issue pertaining to blasphemous sketches.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government should learn from mistakes made by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on this issue of “Namoos-e-Risalat”. The PTI should keep in mind that the PML-N was defeated as it did not raise voice against the amendment to the clause pertaining to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in the Elections Act. “Now only the government that follows Islamic principles and protects Namoos-e-Risalat can rule the country,” he added.

Paying homage to Ghazi Abdul Qayyum, the TLP Sindh chief said that he is the hero of the Muslim Ummah of the present era. “His love for our beloved Prophet (peace be upon him) and faith are the example to follow for all of us,” said Baghdadi.

Earlier in the day, TLP Karachi chief Allama Razi Hussaini and Allama Bilal Ghaziani also paid a visit to the mausoleum to pay homage to Ghazi Abdul Qayyum.

They said that the TLP is the party of slaves of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and they all can die for this holy cause. “We pay rich tribute to all those who have sacrificed their lives for Namoos-e-Risalat,” he said.