KARACHI - A number of commuters remained stuck up on superhighway for hours during a protest by residents of Gadap Town against the killing of a teenager in crossfire between police and drug peddlers on Saturday.

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on main superhighway on Saturday afternoon when a large number of people, including family members and neighbours of a teenager who lost his life during an exchange of fire between policemen and drugs dealers staged a protest on the national artery.

The protesters brought the body of the teenager with them and blocked the main superhighway by putting up barricades on the road and setting tyres on fire, causing a massive traffic jam.

The protesters went violent when the police after getting information about the protest reached the scene and tried to disperse them. The protesters attacked the police with stones as well as a large number of protesters attacked Gadap City police station with stones.

Keeping the intense situation in view, extra contingents of law enforcers were called at the protest site as well as police station to disperse the protesters. The police also used teargas shells and charged the protesters with batons in order to disperse them. This angered the protesters and turned them more violent.

However, the police high ups took notice of the incident. Additional IG Dr Ameer Sheikh took notice of the killing of the teenager, formed an inquiry committee under the supervision of Zone East police chief DIG Amir Farooqui, stating him to probe the matter. Additional IG Karachi also ordered registration of the case if police are involved.

The protesters, however, dispersed and ended two hours long protest after peaceful negotiations with Malir District SSP Sheraz Nazeer who assured them of full cooperation.

According to District Malir SSP Nazeer, an encounter took place between drug sellers and police at Kochi Camp, Yasrab Colony in the limits of Gadap City police station, in which two drug sellers accused Izzat Khan and Zeeshan were arrested with weapons and drugs. During the exchange of fire, sixteen-year-old Bilal, son of Azeem was killed and another person, namely Shakeel, 20, son of Sanam Khan, was wounded. No case was registered till filing this news item.