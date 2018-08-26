Share:

LAHORE - Punjab’s senior bureaucracy to undergo massive change as scores of senior officials in the province including Chief Secretary and IG Punjab are likely to be replaced under the new government.

The PTI government in the province considering some major changes in the senior lineup of the bureaucracy. The government high ups are considering the names of Azam Suleiman and Khuwaja Shumail for the new Chief Secretary of Punjab, whereas Amjad Saleemi is among the police officials being considered for the post of IG Punjab.

The provincial cabinet will put the changes into effect after the oath-taking ceremony. According to reports, it is expected that the new cabinet will reinstate the officials that were removed by the Shahbaz Sharif government.

Recently in a meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took some core decisions related to the upcoming PTI administration in Punjab.

The final decisions will be made after approval of PM Khan, sources said. According to reports, Punjab cabinet will comprise of 15 to 20 members. the names of Abdul Aleem Khan and Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed are being considered for key ministerial portfolios while Mian Aslam Iqbal and Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s name are also being considered for the cabinet. Moreover, Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan is being considered for the Information Minister.

Furthermore, the names of Jahangir Khichchi, Ajmal Cheema, Faisal Hayat Jabboana, Taimur Bhatti, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Raja Yasir Humayun are said to be finalized as members of the provincial cabinet, whereas Ashifa Riaz from Toba Tak Singh, Hashim Jowan Bakht from Rahim Yaar Khan, Raja Basharat from Rawalpindi and Mohsin Laghari from DG Khan are to be made members of the cabinet as well. NNI

=======================