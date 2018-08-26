Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of notables from Dera Ghazi Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office Saturday.

The delegation congratulated CM and expressed hoped the chief executive would take steps for development in southern Punjab.

Talking to the delegation, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar said PM Imran Khan-led team would come up to the public expectations.

He continued: “The journey for new Pakistan has started. The people of southern Punjab will be given their due rights and solid measures will be taken to curb crimes. Police reforms would be introduced. A comprehensive strategy will be formulated to change the attitude of the police. The theft of cattle, snatching of motorcycles and other crimes would be controlled in Dera Ghazi Khan and strict action will be taken against those involved in the street crimes across the province. The delegation said the election of Buzdar as the chief minister was the proof of the real change.

Separately, Buzdar met a delegation of PTI lawmakers at his office. The lawmakers include Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Ahmed Shah Khaga, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Yasir Hamayun and Murad Raees.

They congratulated Buzdar for his election as the chief minister and expressed good wishes. They also wished Eid greetings to the chief minister. Speaking on the occasion, The CM said the vision of PM Imran Khan is the progress and development of the common man.

“We have to work day and night to realise the dream of the development and we have to move forward without wasting a single moment. Our priority is the development of the less-privileged areas and the provision of the basic facilities to ever corner of the province is our target.”

He said the work on the process of the change has started, we will work speedily on the 100-day programme of PM Khan and Punjab will play the leading role for the purpose.

He said austerity and simplicity are being promoted and the people will realize the change due to our practical steps. He said the lawmakers should work shoulder to shoulder in this journey of development.

Also, Chief Minister Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the protection of life and property of the people in the province during Eidul Azha. He said police and law enforcement institutions deserve praise for the excellent security arrangements.

He said police, administration and concerning departments worked with diligence and determination for the protection of life and property of the people. They worked as a team and the Punjab government of PTI took every possible step for the protection of life and property of the people. He said Eidul Azha passed peacefully due to effective and coordinated efforts of all institutions. He said personnel of law enforcement agencies discharged their duties excellently during three days of Eidul Azha.

Taking notice of a report about the death of an eight-year-old girl in the Pakpattan DHQ, Chief Minister Buzdar directed the deputy commissioner to probe the matter.

He directed that the incident be investigated from all aspects and the report be submitted to him. He expressed sympathies with to the bereaved family.