Share:

I congratulate Mr. Imran Khan that he is being the Prime minister of our country. The citizens of Pakistan have decided that they should bring a new party which will be the sole party in years to solve the problems of the residents of Pakistan. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have got 116 seats in National Assembly and their head, Mr. Imran Khan is able to be the head of the government. The first speech of Imran Khan was attractive where he talked about education system and other rights of the people. He also discussed about relationships with neighbouring countries such as India and Afghanistan and to polish the policies with the United States. These are good activities which he had discussed in his first speech right after the elections. We hope he will be one of the best Prime Ministers in the history of Pakistan.

HAKEEM QADIR,

Kech, August 3.