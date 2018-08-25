Share:

Rawalpindi-A cab driver was suffocated to death allegedly by two dacoits who snatched his vehicle and threw the dead body in the woods of Pagwari, informed sources on Saturday.

The cab driver, identified as Shakeel who hails from Ochan village of Rawat, was plying a Suzuki carry van for pick and drop the passengers, they said.

The dead body was moved to hospital by police for autopsy. The police investigators are still clueless about the numbers of dacoits who murdered the cab driver.

According to sources, a gang of dacoits impersonating as passengers hired the Suzuki van of Shakil from Faizabad Bus Terminal to travel to Kohala Murree. They said the dacoits took Shakeel hostage as the cab reached the area of Pagwari.

They wrapped a piece of cloth around the neck of the cab driver and suffocated him to death.

They threw his dead body in woods of Paghwari, within limits of Police Station (PS) Murree. After murder of the cab driver, the dacoits fled with the van, they said.

Some locals reported the presence of a dead body to police which rushed to the crime scene and took the body into custody.

Later on, the dead body was moved to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Murree for post-mortem.

A police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) PS Murree and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) also inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

Sub Inspector (SI) Masroor Ali Akbar, an investigator of HIU, when contacted, confirmed that Shakeel was killed by unknown dacoits after snatching his vehicle.

“It was suggested during initial investigation that there were two dacoits who had suffocated Shakeel to death,” he said.

He said police have registered a case against the killers and are looking for them.

Similarly, police have registered a case against thieves for stealing a goat from house of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) media manager Umer Farooq. The case was registered with PS City while further investigation was on.

Meanwhile, the violation of The Punjab Marriage Functions Act 2016 is continue without any check and balance on part of police as people set off fireworks in a marriage ceremony being taken place at Mareer even in broad day light. The police fail to take action against the violators.