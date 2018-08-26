Share:

ATTOCK - The District Health Authority suspended a doctor and two nurses following recommendations of an inquiry committee formed to probe the death of a patient due to alleged negligence at Asfandyar DHQ Hospital.

According to details, a patient Azam Khan, resident of village Khura Khel was brought to Asfandyar District headquarters Hospital Attock with severe chest pain. However, medical staff on duty including Dr Farrukh, staff nurses - Tahira Yasmeen and Naureen Bibi did not attend to the patient despite his critical condition and the delay in provision of medical atreatment resulted in his death.

Taking notice of the incident, the Attock Deputy Commissioner (DC) had constituted an inquiry committing, comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Tariq Nazi, CEO Health Attock Dr Abudal Jabbar, AC Attock Mehreen Fahim Abbasi and a member of the hospital.

The committee conducted a detail inquiry into the episode and found that ECG machine was not charged showing the negligence of the nurses in duty, which they admitted during the inquiry. There was no coordination between the doctor and nurses resulting in failure to provide timely treatment to the patient thus a precious life was lost. The District Health Department, on the recommendations of the inquiry committee, suspended the doctor and two nurses for their negligence which resulted in the death of a patient.

THREE TEENAGER DROWN

Three teenagers, stated to be friends, drowned in Indus River while taking a bath here. According to police sources, the three friends came for a picnic to Indus River, were swimming in water when they drowned. Local boatmen recovered their bodies from the water and handed over to the heir.

According to Rescue 1122 official, the government has imposed a ban on swimming in the river.