ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday was issued a schedule by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to nominate women on reserved seats earlier allocated to the party.

As the list provided by the party lacks the required number of names, one National Assembly and two reserved seats in the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain vacant. The schedule issued by the electoral body states that nomination papers can be submitted between August 28 and 30 and the final list of qualified candidates will be released on September 16.

According to Express News, the provincial election commissioner of K-P has been appointed as the returning officer. According to the schedule, only PTI candidates can submit the nomination papers on the three vacant reserved seats. The nomination papers will be submitted and then examined until September 4.

Appeals can be filed by September 8 and the decisions on the appeals will be made by September 13. The final list will be released three days after.