SIALKOT - The local administration on Saturday sealed a factory for preparing cooking oil from offal and other animal waste along the banks of Upper Chenab Canal (UCC).

Sambrial Assistant Commissioner Azubah Azim said that the accused were crushing the bones and burning the offal and other remains of sacrificial animals to prepare cooking oil . The nasty practice was also creating environmental pollution there. A team of the Punjab Food Authority raided and sealed the factory. The team also seized a big quantity of cooking oil , offal and animal waste. The people of Narowal made 5472 prank telephone calls to Rescue 1122 Narowal during Eid days.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Adnan Nawaz told the newsmen that only 105 calls out of total 5577 calls were made for emergency help while the rest of 5472 calls were hoax. Some unknown thieves took away a car (FDA-4330) of a local Christian pasture Riaz Maseeh from near a local graveyard in Daska city here. Police have registered a case with no clue or arrest, in this regard.