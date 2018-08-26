Share:

SADIQABAD - Orphans and the people living in destitution were distributed cloths and gifts at a ceremony held at Govt Ajmal Bagh School under the auspices of Al-Rehman Foundation here the other day.

On the occasion, the poor students who showed brilliant performance in academics were granted scholarships.

Speaking to the audience, ARF secretary information Abdul Majid said that the foundation was working tirelessly for the betterment of destitute families, and had granted scholarships to the poor students across the district.

He added that new cloths and gifts were distributed by the foundation to the poor on every Eid.

ARF president Haji Abdul Waheed Qureshi said that the foundation would spare no effort to serve the poor humanity.

ARF executive member Haji Khadim Hussain and Akmal Shahid were the chief guests on the occasion. The event was presided over by the ARF president.