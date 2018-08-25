Share:

Islamabad-Government will soon launch the National Education Policy in the country without any further delay, said federal minister for education on Saturday.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood in a meeting chaired here said that it is alarming to learn that more than 20 million children are out of school.

“We will work hard with the provinces to clear this figure and ensure an increased enrolment rate,” he said.

The minister also directed all attached departments of the Ministry to ensure facilitating GB and Kashmir alongside other provinces in all educational and professional training projects. He said all missing standards shall be developed and shall be followed in true letter and spirit.

Minister added that government will work in coordination with all provinces and shall provide Education to all as per constitution of Pakistan.

“It is our responsibility to present excellent policies and we will take all measures to implement education-related policies for a literate Pakistan,” he said.

Minister also said that vacant positions at ministry and its attached departments shall be filled purely on merit and in a transparent manner.

He added that education is the topmost priority of the present government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said National Education Policy 2018 will be launched soon while the skill development is equally important component and our ministry will take it as challenge.

Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Arshad Mirza, senior officers of Ministry and heads of attached departmental store were present in the meeting.