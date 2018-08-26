Share:

DUBAI - The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced the beginning of 2019 Cricket World Cup trophy tour. The cricket world cup will take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019. The trophy will tour Pakistan from October 3 to October 13. It'll be in Lahore from October 3 to October 5, in Islamabad from October 6 to October 8 and in Karachi from October 9 to October 13. According to a statement issued by the ICC, the trophy will start its journey from the ICC headquarters in Dubai on Monday, August 27.