Elderly woman gets 1,126 kanals from inheritance

A woman got 1,126 kanal land of her share that she had been deprived of since 1952. An SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered authorities to hand over the land to Vehari woman after retrieving it from her brothers. The CJP reprimanded the woman’s brothers, saying: “You made your sister cry throughout her life. Would you carry the land to grave? Under which law you denied your sister what she was entitled to under the Shariah law?” All the seven men failed to reply to the top judge. The court directed the authorities concerned to hand over possession of the land to the woman within a week and submit compliance report. –Staff Reporter

CJP orders construction of church in October

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered construction of church in the month of October at Kamonki. CJP gave these orders while presiding of a bench of Supreme Court (SC) during the hearing of suo motu notice on non construction of church in Kamonki despite availability of funds. Minority MPA Tariq Masih Gil appeared in the court under court’s orders. He told the court that he got funds sanctioned for construction of church as provincial minister. The construction work could not be started due to general election and the construction will be got started following the release of funds. The court directed additional advocate general Punjab to get release funds for construction of church and construction work should be started in the month of October. The CJP had taken suo motu notice on the application of a citizen that Tariq Gill is not starting construction work of church despite availability of funds.–Online

PHC initiates investigation into woman’s death

After taking an immediate notice, the Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday has started an investigation into the death of a woman at a local hospital due to the alleged negligence of the treating doctors. a local newspaper had published news about the alleged death of 27-year-old Sadaf after she was operated upon to remove a pair of scissors from her belly, reportedly left earlier when she had a caesarean delivery at the Lady Willingdon Hospital. A two-member team of the PHC visited the Hospital on Saturday, carried out an initial investigation, confiscated the treatment record and recorded statements of the doctors’ concerned. Moreover, the family of the deceased had also submitted a complaint to the PHC, which was registered as well. –Online

Sarwar to be sworn in as gov on 28th

Ch Muhammad Sarwar will take oath as Punjab governor on August 28. The PTI nominee, Ch Sarwar, will succeed the PML-N’s Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana as Governor Punjab. Ch Sarwar who is a senator at the moment, will quit as member of the upper house of the parliament on August 27. Ch Sarwar will reside at his Defence house after taking over as Punjab Governor instead of the Governor’s House as austerity drive initiated by the PTI government.–Staff Reporter