MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan vehemently condemned the ruthless firing on the participants of Eid congregations with pellet guns and tear-gas on the protestors in Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

He said coercion and oppression would not help India suppress the voice of Jammu & Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. He expressed these views during his meeting with different public delegations that called on him at Circuit House in Rawalakot late Friday.

The president said that high handedness against the participants of Eid congregation at Centeral Eid Gah Srinagar and other parts of the occupied territory by Indian forces had exposed its so-called secularism and claim of religious freedom.

He said that the people of Kashmir celebrated Eid in an atmosphere of fear and terror as their children were killed and maimed even on the most sacred day. Sardar Masood Khan while paying great tribute to the people of Kishtwar in Jammu region said that people came out of their houses and staged a forceful protest in the town against Indian oppressive measures and in favour of freedom of their motherland. He went on to say that people of Kashmir would continue their legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination until they achieved the desired goal.

Earlier, talking to different delegations from Union Council Pachiot, Union Council Dothan, Banjosa, Singhola, Horna Mera, and other areas of district Rawalakot, the president said that development in education, health, and infrastructure was a priority of the government. The heads of the public delegations including Sardar Azad, Sardar Waqas, Sardar Owais, Sardar Jahangir, Nazeer Awan, Sardar Jawed Munawar, Sardar Ashiq Hussain and Akhtar apprised the president that land sliding near Azad Pattan Bridge is cause of great inconvenience for the commuters between Rawalakot and RawalPindi.

The delegation also apprised him that commuters between Rawalakot and RawalPindi are feeling insecure because of the growing incidents of mugging in the area between Kahuta in RawalPindi district and Azad Pattan in Azad Kashmir. The delegations demanded a first aid post or mobile health unit on Rawalakot Goin Nualla road to meet any emergency on the road. The president assured them that their problems would be addressed at the earliest.

He also directed DHO Rawalakot to prepare a feasibility report for the establishment of first aid post in the area. A delegation of cross loC traders also called on the president and told him that unjustified interference of customs officials was ruining cross loC trade. The president assured the traders that the issue would be taken up with the relevant authorities of the government soon. He assured the public delegations that steps would be taken for widening and improvement of Khaigalla-Tolipir road to facilitate the increasing number of tourists in the area.