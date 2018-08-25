Share:

Rawalpindi-A warden was allegedly sodomised by an Assistant Superintendent and warden inside Adiala Jail, well-placed sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

A high level inquiry has been launched into the sex scandal by the jail authorities after the victim warder identified as Safdar lodged a complaint with Superintendent Saeed Ullah Gondal, sources added.

Sources also claimed the jail authorities have also been attempting to push the matter under the carpet and the victim was sent home on a leave. The matter was not reported to local police apparently to save the skin of the accused, they said.

According to sources, the Assistant Superintendent (AS) Moazam along with a warder Bilal caught Safdar and brought him to the jail room where they stripped him naked.

The two assaulted Safdar sexually and threatened him to not open his mouth or else they would kill him, sources mentioned.

They added the victim approached Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal in his office and narrated the incident. Saeed Ullah Gondal immediately summoned a meeting of jail high ups and launched an inquiry into the allegations.

The inquiry team would be headed by a Deputy Superintendent (DS) Adiala Jail, sources informed.

Sources also revealed the jail authorities have sent the victim warder Safdar home on leave against his consent apparently to keep him away from media men who had camped outside Adiala Jail since detention of deposed Prime Minister of Pakistan (PM) Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif, son in law Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar and PML-N stalwart Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.

Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal, when contacted by The Nation for his official version about the sexual abuse case, confirmed occurrence of the incident and said an inquiry has been launched into the allegations levelled by warder Safdar.