Share:

JHANG:- A man allegedly knifed his three-year-old son to death following his frustration at not being able to feed his family due to long unemployment here on Saturday. According to police sources, the man identified as Javed Iqbal, resident Mohallah Bulak Shah was jobless since long and his family had also refused to give him his share in the inheritance. The neighbours said that he was going through a hard time due joblessness. He was in the house when he heard to the cries of his weeping minor son. He picked a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the minor to death with repeated blows. The neighbours and relatives captured him and handed over to the police. The Kotwali Police shifted dead body of the kid to DHQ hospital for autopsy. The accused father, appeared to be mentally sick, was put behind the bars and further investigation is underway.