LOS ANGELES:- Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley has thanked fans after she revealed her two-year-old son isn’t speaking yet. The 32-year-old reality star revealed that her son Greyson Valor ‘’isn’t speaking’’ and that he attends ‘’therapy three times a week’’ during the season two premiere of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’. Following the support she’s subsequently received from fans, JWoww took to her Instagram account and wrote: ‘’To everyone that tuned into last night and messaged, commented etc similar stories or just showing love I cant thank you enough. ‘’As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids ... no question. I live my life differently because of them.’