JHANG:- A girl along with her alleged paramour was gunned down by her cousin here Saturday morning. According to police sources, the girl identified as Fouzia, a resident of village Thata Mallah, visited the house of her alleged lover Imran situated in the same locality. Her cousin Asif, followed her and barged into the house. He fired indiscriminate gunshots on the couple, killing them on the spot. On the information, the Jhang Saddr Police reached the scene and shifted the dead bodies to DHQ hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case against the accused who was at large till filing of this report.