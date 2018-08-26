Share:

ISLAMABAD - Bhutto Cricket Academy Chairman Chaudhry Ajmal Sabir, who is also the vice president of OGDCL Sports Board, congratulated Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan over their induction as members governing body, Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday.

Ajmal Sabir, who is also a known cricket promoter and skipper of Islamabad Tiger Cricket Club in national veterans, while congratulating Ehsan Mani and Asad hoped both will ensure merit and provide justice to the long-suffering cricketers of the country and especially the youth of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, who were never provided with their due right of representing their respective regions.

He said Bhutto cricket ground is always available for the youth, who can’t afford to pay hefty monthly fee to apply their trade and fulfil their passion of playing cricket. “It is the national and moral right of every individual to be given free, fair and equal opportunities to showcase their skills. But unfortunately, few certain individuals, who pose as the champions of cricket administration, kept on sitting on genuine talents rights and pass on benefits to their near and dear ones. Now a cricketing hero Imran Khan is the prime minister and we are satisfied that the youth will get what they were deprived of in past as Imran also had faced similar kind of injustices and he will never allow others to do the same,” Ajmal concluded.