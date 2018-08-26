Share:

OKARA/GUJRANWALA - A Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risaalat rally was taken out here on Saturday as a protest against the proposed contest of profane caricatures in Holland.

The rally started from Ghausia Masjid and ended at Okara Press Club Chowk raising slogans against the plan. The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans and demands. The protestors burnt tyres at the chowk and blocked the traffic. The speakers while addressing the rally said that the history of Islam reveals that the faithful never hesitated to lay their lives for the honour of their Beloved Prophet (SAWW). Later, the rally dispersed peacefully.

Garjakh police in a raid arrested five members of a dacoit gang and recovered illegal arm, stolen vehicles and cash. SP city Shahbaz Elahi while talking to the media said that on a tip-off, the police raided Ali G Town and arrested accused Umer Sohail, Ejaz, Javed, Mehmood and Zulifqar Ali. He said that Kashi gang was involved in dozens of dacoity and robbery incidents. The police party recovered Mazda, 07 motorcycles, gold ornaments, four pistols and Rs100,000 cash from the accused.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala Commissioner Asadullah Faiz visited the land record centres and inspected the facilities being provided for the citizens. He also listened to the citizens regarding their problems and directed the staff concerned to take immediate take steps for the satisfaction of the citizens. He directed the in-charge of the city and Saddr land record centres to complete the computerisation of land record in the given time. Assistant Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Hussain and protocol officer Nadeem Butt also accompanied the commissioner at the occasion while additional deputy commissioner revenue briefed him about the computerisation of land record.