Share:

PEW lauds PM’s efforts to bring back stolen funds from abroad

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Saturday lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to bring back stolen funds worth hundreds of billions of dollars stashed in foreign banks. Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the task force of Finance Ministry to submit recommendations within two weeks on ways and means to repatriate the money stolen from masses, it said. President PEW Dr Murtaza Mughal said that the government has decided to initiate the process by taking action against influential politicians, bureaucrats and other who owns properties in Dubai worth eight billion dollars which is laudable. He said that the move will help the new government stabilize the limping economy which it inherited and discourage the corrupt elements. The President PEW said that afterward, the government will move to bring back money hidden in secretive Swiss banks which according to former finance minister Ishaq Dar stands at 200 billion dollars.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that the former government indicated the volume of money sent illegally but avoided any meaningful action due to political interests which was criminal.

Many countries have received dirty money back from Switzerland and in case of a success, Pakistan will be able to retire all its domestic and foreign debts, improve the economy, overcome law and order problem and eradicate poverty, he observed.

The President PEW said that the government has also decided to expand tax net by one hundred thousand people during the first year which is laudable.

Rs67 billion drip irrigation system being installed in Punjab

LAHORE (APP): Under a project worth Rs 67 billion, drip and sprinkle irrigation system is being installed on subsidy, whereas water channels are also being cemented in Punjab, stated director general Punjab Agriculture (Irrigation Reforms) Malik Muhammad Akram this here Saturday. He said drip irrigation system helps in providing water and fertilizer to plants at the same time, whereas in conventional irrigation system, water gets wasted. The Punjab government is providing 60 per cent subsidy on installation of drip irrigation system, he said. The director general Punjab Agriculture (Irrigation Reforms) said that drip irrigation system helps in saving water up to 50 per cent and accurate watering leads to minimum growth of weeds. He said that it was need of the hour to utilize the available water in most efficient manner and there was a need to create a sense of responsibility among the people in this regard.

ICBC Center inaugurated in Myanmar's Yangon

YANGON (Xinhua): The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Yangon branch, the first Chinese commercial bank operating in Myanmar, has inaugurated its new center in Myanmar's Yangon. At the opening ceremony on Friday, Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang hoped the ICBC Yangon branch to become one of the most powerful and efficient foreign banks in Myanmar and called for promotion of financial and monetary cooperation between China and Myanmar, as well as construction of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor. The industrial and commercial communities of the two countries are exerting efforts to establish the Myanmar-China Chamber of Commerce, Ambassador Hong added. Daw May Toe Win, director-general of the Foreign Exchange Management Department of the Central Bank of Myanmar, pledged to continue strengthen banking supervision by guiding foreign banks such as ICBC in the country to create a better regulatory environment for the development of Myanmar's financial industry.

He Biqing, CEO of the ICBC Yangon branch, said the bank opened its Yangon branch three years ago as a new journey to serve Myanmar's economic and social development and the new ICBC center will bring new financial service experience to the customers.

The bank launched its Yangon branch in September 2015 and it has effectively promoted the economic and trade exchanges between China and Myanmar, especially for the economic development of Myanmar.

Its Yangon branch has made financial market transactions such as foreign exchange trading with a number of local banks and provided financial support in real estate, construction and printing.

The ICBC has a global service network with international financial centers in Asia, Africa, Latin America, Europe, the United States and Australia covering 45 countries and regions around the world.

IMF says talks with Zambia on possible aid package still on hold

LUSAKA (Reuters): The IMF said its discussions with Zambia over an aid programme are still on hold because the nation’s borrowing plans remain unsustainable. In February the fund rejected Zambia’s borrowing plans, saying they risked making it harder for the southern African country to sustain its debt load. “There are no discussions on a possible Fund-supported programme given that the authorities’ borrowings plans compromise the country’s debt sustainability, and undermine its macroeconomic stability,” an IMF spokesman told Reuters. Zambia has raised its 2018 forecast for the country’s fiscal deficit to 7.8 percent of gross domestic product from an initial estimate of 6.1 percent. The nation’s central bank said on Wednesday that containing the fiscal deficit within programmed levels remained a challenge and external debt posed additional challenges. Zambia, with an external debt of $8.7 billion, said in Dec last year that it would begin refinancing Eurobonds worth a total $3b in 2019 to reduce the cost of debt servicing.

Zambia’s Finance Ministry said in a statement late on Friday that an IMF staff mission would be visiting in the third quarter for consultations to assess the nation’s economy.

The government was taking measures to strengthen the implementation of its medium term debt management strategy, it said.

“The prior actions required to facilitate the recommencement of discussions for an IMF Supported Programme are duly being attended,” the statement said.

Zambia wants a $1.3 billion loan from the IMF but the chance of a deal depends on how Africa’s second-largest copper producer reconciles its debt management plans.