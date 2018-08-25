Share:

LOS ANGELES-Nicki Minaj has likened herself to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The chart-topping rap star is well-known for her outspoken nature and Nicki has claimed that her willingness to ruffle feathers is similar to that of the controversial politician.

During her Beats 1 radio show, Nicki said: ‘’Everyone has to express their truth, and I have to ruffle a few feathers along the way, I don’t care.’’

Despite the controversy she’s attracted over the years, Nicki doesn’t have any regrets about the statements she’s made, saying it’s been for the ‘’betterment of what’s to come and who’s to come’’.

She explained: ‘’Shout out to Margaret Thatcher. Sometimes queens and women of power have to do things that even they aren’t happy about doing, but they know it’s for the betterment of what’s to come and who’s to come.’’

Meanwhile, Nicki recently announced the decision to postpone her North American tour. The ‘Chun-Li’ hitmaker had been due to head out on the road with Future next month, but she decided to delay the first batch of shows until next May in order to have more time to rehearse and to change the production.

A statement from promoter Live Nation announced: ‘’Following her unforgettable VMA performance, Nicki Minaj has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour. ... [and] to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve.’’

Due to a scheduling conflict, Future won’t be a part of the rescheduled gigs in May 2019.

The European leg of the tour will still go ahead, and Nicki has rubbished suggestions she’s scrapped the US dates due to low ticket sales, insisting she made an ‘’obvious’’ decision.