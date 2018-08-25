Share:

The infamous President of the United States of America (USA) has once again proved that the country is on its path to becoming isolated from the global political regime. This has been done by suspending aid worth $200 million to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. The country had already made huge cuts to its contribution to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA in January – this one-two punch to the suffering Palestinians will be sorely felt.

The USA’s claim to be the ultimate power in the 21st century global politics is being debunked before our eyes. The country, which purported to take leadership in the simmering Israel-Palestine conflict as a neutral and fair arbiter, is now giving up even on the pretence of impartiality. After unilaterally declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel earlier, the country is withdrawing humanitarian support for the very people it has helped keep in an oppressive apartheid state. The complete abandonment of decades of foreign policy and moral duty is shocking and shameful.

The official statement from the US State Department rubs salt into the wounds. According to officials the decision took into account “the challenges the international community faces in providing assistance in Gaza, where Hamas control endangers the lives of Gaza’s citizens and degrades an already dire humanitarian and economic situation”.

While recognising that Gaza Strip’s citizens live in dire conditions – a situation it’s polices are partially responsible for – the USA sees no problem in withdrawing assistance that will make everyday life harder for the territories’ citizens.

The fact that this decision undermines decades of work done by the United Nation and the international community to foster peace is a region is tragic. The fact that it undermines the legitimacy of the international order itself is disappointing still.