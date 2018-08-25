Share:

Islamabad-Over twenty attached departments and functions of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) dealing with health and education in the city have been transferred to the federal ministries of education and health after abolition of the earlier division, said an official on Saturday.

The newly-formed government had announced abolition of CADD and transferring of its functions and attached departments to other ministries.

The functions and departments of CADD have been transferred to the ministries including Federal Education and Professional Training, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division (NHSR&C), Cabinet Division, Interior Division, Interprovincial Coordination Division and National History and Literary Heritage Division (NHLHD).

The official said that 19 departments dealing with the health and education sector of the city have been devolved into federal ministries of health and education after abolition of the CADD.

According to the official CADD was managing 11 functions/departments of education and eight of health in the city.

Details said, Directorate of Workers Education, Directorate General of Special Education, Social Welfare, Special Education, Welfare, Development and Rehabilitation of Children and Disabled in the federal area, Federal College of Education, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Education in the capital, Federal Government Polytechnic Institute of Women (FGPIW), Private Educational Institutions Regularity Authority (PEIRA), Training, Education and Rehabilitation of disabled in Islamabad have been transferred to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

Meanwhile, the health functions and departments including Charitable Endowments for federal area, Medical and Health Services for Federal Governments Employees, Administrative control of the National Institute of Handicapped, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Federal Medical and Dental College (FMDC), Federal General Hospital (FGH), Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic) and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will work under the ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division (NHSR&C).

According to the official document Department of Libraries has been transferred to National History and Literary Heritage Division (NHLHD) and Department of Tourist Services in Islamabad has been merged into Interprovincial Coordination Division.

Management and distribution of zakat and usher and Capital Development Authority has been transferred to Interior Division, while Islamabad Club and Guns and Country Club to Cabinet Division.

The official said that CADD ministry has remained unsuccessful in dealing with a number of health and education issues in the city which includes establishing of new hospitals and their up-gradation.

The CADD also despite having Rs9billion for Pakistan Education Reforms Program (PMERP) for up-gradation of 423 schools and colleges of FDE failed in utilizing the amount properly.

“Provision of 423 buses to all schools remained a distant dream and the buses received were found to be mechanically faulty,” a senior official said.

The CADD also failed in addressing the legal lacunas after separation of PIMS and SZABMU and the students of FMDC were put on stake as they were not being allowed house job at PIMS.

The ministry also didn’t appoint the Vice Chancellor of SZABMU after the retirement of its first VC Prof. Dr. Javed Akram last year.

The regulation of private school fee structure also remained unresolved by the PEIRA, a department of CADD working for regulation of nearly 2000 private schools of the city.