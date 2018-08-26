Share:

OKARA - Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the PML-Q have common vision of the national development with the jobs creation, improvement in the standard of life as well as health and education sectors.

He was talking to a delegation from Okara including Malik Haq Nawaz, Syed Tanveer Shah Zaidi Advocate, Malik Muhammad Din, Shahid Baig, Shehroz Ali Advocate, Abdul Waheed Ansari, Zulfiqar Ali Uthwal, Sarfraz Bhatti when they called on him the other day.

The PA speaker said the public projects which he started in the province were set aside. He said now those projects stopped in 2007 would be completed and the country would make speedy progress now. He said that the PTI and PML-Q would initiate jointly the projects of agricultural development and farmers' progress. He said the people would soon witness surprising changes in the society.